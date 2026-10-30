Tony D’Angelo learned firsthand that being the face of WWE NXT comes with plenty of responsibilities outside the ring.

After spending four years in NXT, D’Angelo captured the NXT Championship earlier this year, marking a major milestone in his WWE career.

During a recent appearance on Battle on Battleground, D’Angelo reflected on his first reign as champion and discussed some of the unexpected pressures that came with carrying the brand.

“A lot comes with it. You’re the guy. The brand is on your shoulders. You’re at the forefront of everything: commercials, media, all this stuff. It’s a lot more stressful because, I’m trying to be PC here, but crap rolls downhill. If the show is not doing numbers, who is the first person they look at? It’s me, which is fine.”

D’Angelo explained that while the added scrutiny was challenging, he appreciated the confidence WWE officials, including Shawn Michaels, showed in trusting him with the company’s developmental brand.

“I appreciate Shawn and everybody that I’m still strong enough to carry it and that’s why I won. I’m okay with that, but for sure, there is a lot that goes on that you don’t really know until you’re the champ.”

D’Angelo’s first reign as NXT Champion came to an end when he lost the title to Grayson Waller in a Fatal 4-Way Match at NXT Heatwave.

He will have an opportunity to reclaim the gold when he challenges Waller in a singles match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 31.

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