– The new WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament kicks off on today’s episode of WWE Speed at 12/11c on X. Scheduled in first round action on the February 5 episode is Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark. The winner of the tourney kicking off today will earn a title shot against WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

– Tony D’Angelo is scheduled to appear on the season premiere of “Wild Cards” on The CW Network. “Da Don” will play the role of “Jaws” on the season two premiere episode dubbed “Con in 60 Seconds.” The official description for the episode, which you can watch a preview of below, reads: “Begrudgingly, Ellis comes to terms with Max’s betrayal knowing she risked It all to share info about his brother’s killer; now assigned to a new case, they dive into a high-speed street racing ring.”

– Josh Alexander is currently testing the free agent market in early 2025 following the recent release of his TNA Wrestling contract. During a recent appearance on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast, “The Walking Weapon” spoke about that, as well as how there was one point during the TNA-NXT crossover appearances that he was supposed to go over. “I will say that there was one certain situation where I was supposed to go, and it did not happen,” Alexander said. “There were maybe two other situations where I was asked to go, and it got shut down for whatever reason that was. No hard feelings on my end. I have options on the table, so there are no hard feelings or nothing like that. There were definitely plenty of stories that could have been told, whether it was The North reunited for one night only or if I went one-on-one with Ethan Page in some capacity, just because of all the history we have together. There was a lot of stuff thrown at me at certain times. Whether it’s true or false, it just didn’t materialize for whatever reason. The timing wasn’t there for it.”

