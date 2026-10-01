Tony D’Angelo has his sights set on WWE’s main roster — and eventually becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

D’Angelo has already put together an accomplished run in NXT, capturing the NXT Championship, NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship.

During a recent interview with Jan Murphy of the Toronto Sun, D’Angelo was asked what he hopes to accomplish next in WWE.

“Obviously, the next step is to get to the main roster,” D’Angelo said. “At what capacity? I’m not sure; that’s kind of not up to me. Obviously, I want to be WWE Champion.”

Beyond simply reaching the main roster, D’Angelo has an even bigger long-term goal in mind.

“Pulling off the grand slam on the main roster and NXT, I don’t think that’s ever been done,” he continued. “That would be a pretty cool goal.”

While D’Angelo has lofty aspirations for his WWE career, he noted that taking care of his family remains his biggest priority. D’Angelo and his wife welcomed a baby boy three months ago.

“I just want to take care of my family,” D’Angelo said. “That’s really the most important thing to me right now. I’m sure people have heard that I had a baby boy three months ago, and seeing him grow and seeing my wife push through all the tough stuff she had to deal with — just being there for them — that’s most important.”

D’Angelo then circled back to his championship ambitions.

“As long as they are good, I’m good,” he added. “Selfishly, being a grand slam champ on the main roster would be pretty cool.”

D’Angelo most recently competed on the September 15 episode of WWE NXT, coming up short in a number one contender’s triple threat match against Mason Rook and another opponent.

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