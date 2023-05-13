Veteran indie wrestler Tony Deppen is currently on the shelf with a broken arm.

Deppen took to Twitter to reveal that he suffered the injury while wrestling NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of Thursday’s GCW Fight Night Brooklyn event. Deppen said “a freak accident” turned into a severe break of the arm, but he finished the match and now needs surgery.

Deppen, who has been a regular for ROH and GCW as of late, will undergo surgery in 1-2 weeks, then be on the shelf for around 2 months.

You can see Deppen’s related tweets below:

“Somehow I’ve made it 17 years into my journey of pro wrestling without a major injury – until now. Last night a freak accident turned into a severe break on my arm. I continued to work with a broken arm for a few more mins, cause they match meant way more to me than anything. According to the doctor, There’s no way for it to heal back into place naturally, so the only option is to undergo surgery. At the moment they can’t schedule it for about a week or two; after that it’ll be a 2 month recover to make sure the steel plate in my arm heals properly. I’ll be honest, at the moment, I’m scared and a little overwhelmed. 2 kids, not a contracted wrestler, and a variety of other things that come up as an adult; and l’m not sure what I’m going to do. But I’m going to do what I do, and get through this, and come out stronger than ever. It’s not gonna be fun – besides COVID, this will be thee longest l’ve gone with out wrestling in 17 years. I don’t know what to do with myself, especially with one arm. Ha.all know is I’m going to work harder than i have ever done. Thanks to gcw the opportunity, thanks to Zach for the match – truly the botb – and thank you to the fans for the amazing support. See y’all in 2-3 months Love you

Tony”

Wrestling is family. Today y’all made me feel like family Thank you ❤️ — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 13, 2023

I can’t type with one hand so I apologize Thank y’all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lDxXElI1r0 — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 12, 2023

I never want a contract out of pity. I want to earn it https://t.co/txfr5uYJTX — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) May 13, 2023

