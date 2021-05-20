Pro-wrestling star Tony Deppen recently took part in a Q&A on Ring of Honor’s Facebook page to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he has no desire to work for the NWA, how he’s feeling after catching COVID, and how the ROH locker room is a super positive atmosphere. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he has no desire to work for the NWA:

I have no [real] desire to work with NWA. I wanna make money, simple as that. Would it be cool to work with Nick [Aldis]? Yeah. I met him once or twice. Real nice dude, it’d be cool to work with him. But, I’m not looking to work for exposure, I’m looking to work for money.

How Bill Dundee once tried to stab him:

I wrestled Bill Dundee once and leading into the show, he thought the entire show was gonna shoot on him and he threatened to bring his gun and shoot people or stab me in the ring. So if I’m not afraid of Bill Dundee stabbing me with a knife, I’m not afraid of anyone.

How he still hasn’t regained his sense of taste from COVID-19:

No, my sense of taste is still not back. I still can’t taste or smell and it’s been six months so, that’s pretty much why I just drink whatever flavor.

On the positive attitude of the ROH locker room:

My favorite thing about Ring of Honor I really love is the locker room and the atmosphere around it. I’ve been in quite a few locker rooms being on the independents for the past 11 years and a lot of it’s full of egos and people that wanna stab you in the back as quick as they wanna shake your hand and I haven’t felt that in Ring of Honor. Every single time that I’ve been in the locker room, I’ve felt more than welcome and then when I won the Television Title, a lot of people were just coming up to me in the lobby when I was in the locker room and congratulating me and they didn’t have to do that. They don’t know me, they probably never met me prior to that but they went out of their way to make sure they congratulated me which means a lot to me in wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)