Indie sensation Tony Deppen recently spoke with Sport Illustrated to discuss how excited he is to be working Ring of Honor’s biggest show of the year Final Battle, and how he hopes to eventually get signed to a promotion to support his family. Highlights are below.

What it means to him to be working ROH’s biggest show of the year:

The opportunity to work Final Battle means a lot to me. I’m a big independent wrestling fan and I’ve been watching independent wrestling for way too long. I have wrestled so many high-caliber tournaments and shows. I did CZW, Japan, PWG, and Ring of Honor is the last one for me, so this makes the independent wrestling fan in me very happy. And to be able to work on a Final Battle is a cherry on top.

How he does hope to get signed, but won’t rush to take the first contract: