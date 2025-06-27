Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about the high bar for free agent signings in AEW, why 2025 has been the best year in AEW history and more.

“There is a very good perception about AEW in 2025,” Khan said. “The company is doing great shows. This feels like the best year ever in AEW.”

Khan continued, “This whole year has been a huge uptick for AEW on TV. When you factor in the additional fans watching on streaming on the simulcast, it’s just going fantastic for us. There is a great perception about AEW. It’s a great time to work here. It’s also a lot of fun. It’s a fun place to work. It’s a great place to apply your trade as a wrestler and we’re looking for the very best. This is where the best wrestle. AEW has the best wrestlers in the world and we want to keep it that way. It’s a very high bar to reach this roster and we want to maintain the quality.”

