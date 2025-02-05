– Tony Khan recently spoke with veteran journalist Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite and the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia show scheduled for February 15 in Brisbane, Australia. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about how the show was always planned to air on TV, and how it was supposed to air at 8pm EST. on 2/15, but was moved to premiere after the NBA All-Star Saturday programming on TNT and MAX. “Yes, having this be a TV event has always been the plan,” Khan said. “That’s something that the network wanted. It’s something the network brought to us recently as an opportunity to follow NBA All-Star Saturday. We saw it as a huge opportunity. It was a great vote of confidence for our partners at Warner Brothers Discovery. It will be one of the biggest nights of the year on TNT. It’s a great opportunity given the lead-in.”

– A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Now official for the February 8 episode from Houston, TX., which airs live at 8/7c on TNT, is Undisputed Kingdom trio Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 duo “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker vs. Shane Taylor Promotions trio Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean. Parker is returning to television after spending several months on the sidelines with Ruby Soho, as the two welcomed the birth of their first child together. Also scheduled for the 2/8 AEW Collision show is Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher and Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa.