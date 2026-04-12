It sounds like “The CEO” is on her way back to AEW.

Tony Khan continues to make the media rounds to promote tonight’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in Vancouver, BC, and during an interview with Jason Hall of 93.3, the AEW President was asked about the return of Mercedes Moné.

“I am very excited about Mercedes Moné, she’s a huge part of AEW and I’m very excited to have her back in AEW, hopefully soon,” Khan said. “She’s been traveling the world, she’s wrestled all over.”

Khan would go on to address where Mercedes is at this point in her legendary career.

“I think she’s hit a rough spot in her wrestling career in terms of her championship aspirations,” he said. “She held so many championships all over the world. And now, with Mercedes having traveled the world, she won all these championships and she’s had some setbacks. I still think she’s one of the top wrestlers on the planet and I’m excited for her to return to AEW in 2026.”