AEW has featured significantly more World Championship matches on free television in 2026 than it did over the previous two years, and Tony Khan says the decision is all about giving fans the best possible product every week.

Speaking with Case Lowe of Q101 in Chicago (see video below), the AEW President was asked about the noticeable increase in World Championship defenses across Dynamite, Collision, and special television events.

Lowe pointed out the difference in booking, noting, “In 2026, you’ve had 13 world title matches on free TV between Dynamite, Collision, and Grand Slam Australia. You had just 11 from 2024 to the end of 2025. Are you being influenced by your TV partners for this influx of world title matches?”

Khan denied that outside influence was driving the change, instead saying it reflects AEW’s commitment to consistently delivering major matches on weekly television.

“I think we’re delivering at the highest level and it’s great having these championship fights,” Khan said. “And when AEW’s at our very best, I think you can tune in and expect to see the top stars fighting each other in huge matches and big rivalries.”

Khan also emphasized that AEW wants to provide high-quality championship wrestling for fans regardless of whether they’re able to purchase every pay-per-view event.

“I do think that having all these great championship fights on Dynamite, on Collision, on the major events, and having the very best pay-per-views, our fans are having their cake and eating it, too,” Khan said. “You get the very best on TV and a great wrestling product for the fans who can’t necessarily afford the pay-per-views that you can certainly expect to get such a high standard watching AEW on weekly TV, Wednesdays on TBS, Saturdays on TNT, or streaming everything on HBO Max. And I think there are some fans that necessarily maybe can’t buy every pay-per-view and they still are getting great wrestling every week.”

While AEW has increased the number of major title bouts on free television, Khan stressed that the promotion still views its pay-per-view events as the premier destination for its biggest cards.

“And the cool thing about the AEW pay-per-views, they’re worth it,” Khan said. “I try to put out an incredible pay-per-view every time because I never want to take for granted the people spending the money on the tickets or on the pay-per-view and delivering at an even higher standard than the incredibly high standard that we try to hold ourselves to week to week in terms of delivering great matches and great episodes of wrestling television.”

Also during the interview, Tony Khan explained the reason for a change to the annual tradition for AEW All Out this year.