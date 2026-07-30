Tony Khan says AEW is taking a measured approach when it comes to adding new talent to its already-loaded roster.

With several high-profile free agents currently available, including teams that fans have speculated could land in AEW, Khan discussed the company’s philosophy during a recent appearance on ROAR Around The Ring (see video below). According to the AEW President, the depth of the current roster means any additions must be carefully considered.

Khan emphasized that competition for television time and top positions is already intense.

“I think that if you look at how many great wrestlers there are in AEW, across Wednesday Night Dynamite and Thursday Night Collision, these have so many great stars wrestling every week. Different wrestlers lined up, fighting for top spots. There’s a lot of competition in AEW right now, so we have to be very considerate about who we sign and who comes in to compete. Right now, there’s already so many great wrestlers competing for these spots on TV and on pay-per-views.”

Khan also discussed another recent company change during the interview, explaining why AEW moved the start time for its pay-per-views up by one hour beginning with Sunday’s AEW Redemption 2026 event in Montreal.

According to Khan, the earlier start helps ensure shows conclude before midnight on the East Coast while still ending at a reasonable time for viewers on the West Coast.

“My goal for the last one was if I start an hour earlier, I’m 100% sure I’ll be done before midnight eastern and I was. So, I thought that was great. If we’re done before midnight eastern, if we’re 9PM on the west coast, I think that’s great.”

Also during the interview, Tony Khan addressed speculation about Motor City Machine Guns in AEW ahead of 7/30 Collision in “The Motor City” of Detroit, MI.