Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the “24 Hour In The Weeds” charity stream by Jeremy Lambert.

During the appearance, the AEW President spoke about Bryan Danielson’s absence from commentary, if he would accept a custom WWE title belt if the Jacksonville Jaguars won the NFL Super Bowl, Blake Christian using a Jack Harlow song and the inspiration for the AEW Rampage show name.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he’d love to have Bryan Danielson on AEW commentary all the time but can’t: “I think Bryan’s incredible at everything he does. Bryan’s beat up and I’ve been giving him time to rest and recover. I would love to have Bryan (Danielson) out there all the time, but he’s been home and with his family and he’s doing very well. But, it’s a lot for Bryan being on the road and a lot of the utility of Bryan stepping away from the ring and resting is him being home with his family and recovering, and trying to be off the road. So, I’ve been trying to take the pressure of the road off Bryan but when he’s able to travel more and be pain-free, I think it’ll be great. I also think it’s even just sitting in the chair, and moving his head around in the monitor and stuff, it’s hard. It’s harder than people understand with the injuries he’s had. People don’t realize the toll that this business and this sport has taken on this man. He’s done so much for all of us, so, it means the world to have him in AEW and be part of this family but also, that means now he’s done everything he can in the ring for AEW at this point and I don’t need to drag him out and beat him up every week even more when he’s hurting.”

On if he would accept a custom WWE title belt if Jacksonville Jaguars won the Super Bowl: “They don’t have a Jaguars — there’s only 31 of those. There’s no Jaguars one. You can draw your own conclusions…”

On Blake Christian using Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me” song: “I still, I believe, only got 1 percent of the song cleared so if Jack (Harlow) could come in with the other 99 percent. But, I haven’t been able to secure the song yet, but I think it would be great for Blake Christian’s entrance in ROH and in AEW for The Swirl.”

On the AEW Rampage show name being inspired by the AEW Rampage Wrestling Simulator game he played growing up: “I grew up playing Rampage (Wrestling). Hence the name Rampage.”