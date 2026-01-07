So what is going on with Chris Jericho?

Time will tell.

For now, everyone who has any association with him is being asked about his status amid rumors of the pro wrestling legend gearing up for a return to WWE to finish out his career.

Tony Khan is no exception.

During a recent appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez for an in-depth interview, the AEW President was asked about the Chris Jericho situation as it relates to AEW.

“First of all, I’m really grateful,” Khan started. “When I talk about people that have been here since the beginning and talk about that first show [Double or Nothing 2019] in Las Vegas, none of it would be possible without Chris Jericho, who has been instrumental in AEW from the very beginning.”

Khan continued, “I love Chris very much. And I would say that Chris is always a big part of AEW, and I think this promotion is here to stay. Chris Jericho’s a huge part of our history. And we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, and Chris is an instrumental part of it.”

Chris Jericho was rumored to make his WWE return at the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary “Stranger Things Night” special this past Monday night, however the show came-and-went, and Y2J was nowhere to be found.

There are still rumors that the future WWE Hall of Fame legend could turn up as a surprise entrant in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event in Saudi Arabia on January 31.

