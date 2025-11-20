Chris Jericho’s future in AEW, and potential return to WWE, continues to be one of the top topics in the pro wrestling community these days.

During a recent brief interview with Adam’s Apple this week, AEW President Tony Khan made it clear that he would like Chris Jericho to have his retirement match in AEW, if-and-when the time comes for such a milestone bout to take place.

“I would say that absolutely, I’d love it if Chris’ final match is eventually … whenever Chris someday would want to hang it up, were in AEW,” Khan said. “But I also don’t think Chris is really near that point.”

On the widely-circulated in-studio appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show” earlier this week, the AEW boss-man also addressed the rumors about Chris Jericho’s AEW status and potential return to WWE for a WWE Hall of Fame induction and potential retirement tour like John Cena has been having throughout 2025 with “The Last Time Is Now” year-long farewell tour.

“Chris Jericho is somebody who is in AEW,” Khan told the veteran MMA journalist earlier this week. “He’s been away from us for a bit…I love Chris personally and professionally. I just reached out and wished him a happy birthday recently.”

He would go on to point out that Jericho has been in matches as recently as this past April, where he dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty 2025, and noted that “the door’s always open” for the wrestling legend in All Elite Wrestling.

“I love having Chris in AEW and…the door’s always open,” Khan said. “[His absence] comes down to working out the dates.”

For those who haven’t been following the story, there has been a lot of talk behind-the-scenes about Chris Jericho leaving AEW for a final run in WWE. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this news continue to surface.

Watch Tony Khan’s complete “Adam’s Apple” interview via the YouTube player embedded below.