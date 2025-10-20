So what is going on with Chris Jericho and AEW these days?

Let’s find out!

AEW President Tony Khan was recently asked by Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the shot-caller for All Elite Wrestling was asked about the chances of Chris Jericho returning to AEW.

“Yeah, I love Chris Jericho,” Khan responded. “He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and you know, I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months but, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW.

He added, “We’d always want to have here so, I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done and you mention that AEW book, looking at the history, well, Chris Jericho is a huge part of that history. The very first AEW World Champion and somebody who’s now a nine-time world champion and has won several of those championships here with us. So, I am very, very grateful to Chris and Chris is always a very welcome, huge part of AEW.”

What is the latest with Chris Jericho? @davidlagreca1 asked Tony Khan.#bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/rX42wr9EqB — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 20, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)