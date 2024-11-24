Could AEW be represented at the annual ComicCon once again?

During the AEW Full Gear 2024 post-show press conference on Saturday night, November 23, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility.

While talking about the topic, the AEW boss-man reflected on AEW being part of the San Diego ComicCon and how he hopes to get clearance to air the Adult Swim Tag Tournament from the event back in July.

“We’ve had great experiences,” Khan said. “Going to San Diego ComicCon was tremendous. We’re grateful to Warner Brothers Discovery and all the great PR people in AEW and at Warner Brothers Discovery who helped put it together. We had great experience from the panel and we even put on a show there. Sometime. I’d like to show it to you, hopefully we get all the clearances from Adult Swim. The Adult Swim tag team tournament we had there was a lot of fun. If we ever get the rights to those Adult Swim characters, I’d hope to show it all to you somebody.”

Khan also spoke about being excited for AEW to be part of GalaxyCon.

“We’re excited about going to GalaxyCon,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to work with these great partners. GalaxyCon is going to be great and it’s exciting we get to bring it live on Collision.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)