CM Punk announced that he had a foot injury that will require surgery last week and while he offered to relinquish the AEW World Title, Tony Khan wouldn’t let him.

Khan came up with the Interim World Title Eliminator Series that will conclude at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Khan discussed his decision to go with an Interim AEW World Title.

“Based on what happens in real fights, in the world of fighting, this is what you do. You have a great champion, and if they are injured, you name an interim champion and set up an exciting unification fight. We have a great chance to set something exciting up,” he said. “It is a setback, but we’re really excited to get CM Punk back. He’s going to have surgery here quickly and I’m very nervous, but pretty optimistic because he’s going to be seeing one of the top doctors in the entire world and someone really renowned in sports medicine. We were fortunate to get him in quickly. We’re excited to get him back.”

