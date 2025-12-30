Tony Khan continues to speak positively about Cody Rhodes and the role he played in helping build All Elite Wrestling, even years after Rhodes’ departure from the company.

Rhodes addressed his AEW exit earlier this year during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he discussed feeling disrespected toward the end of his run. He explained that the situation felt different than it would have in WWE, largely because AEW was a promotion he helped create. Despite acknowledging that there was “bad blood,” Rhodes maintained that there was still love and respect between himself and AEW.

Khan was asked about those comments during a recent interview with Q101 in Chicago (see video below). He noted that Rhodes generally speaks kindly about AEW and said he was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt regarding the remarks. Khan also emphasized that his personal interactions with Rhodes since his exit have remained positive.

“You know, he does a lot of interviews,” Khan said of Rhodes. “And I think when you have to say so many words so often, because he works so hard. He works such a big schedule. And to his credit, I’d bet he does hundreds of interviews a year.”

AEW’s boss-man continued, “And I’m not sure I agree with that, but I also would give him the benefit of the doubt that, you know, I’ve heard him say a lot of positive things too. And for somebody that doesn’t work here and that’s involved in the competitive promotion, he’s usually pretty gracious with the things he says. And I’ve seen him since he’s been gone. And it’s always been very positive and good. I have only good things to say about him and his contributions here.”

Whatever differences existed at the time, Khan made it clear there is no lingering animosity on his end.

Rhodes and Khan were both instrumental figures in AEW’s formation, making Rhodes’ 2022 departure one of the most significant moments in the company’s history. While Rhodes has described his exit as stemming from a “personal issue,” he has never publicly gone into full detail.

He has, however, consistently said he supports AEW’s success and believes the promotion is vital to the overall health of the wrestling industry.

Watch the complete Tony Khan interview on Q101 in Chicago via the YouTube player embedded below.