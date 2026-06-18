Sareee was originally scheduled to compete in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament in All Elite Wrestling.

Unfortunately, an injury led to her being pulled out and replaced at the last minute in an Owen Hart Tournament match at AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster on June 10.

On X, Sareee commented about missing out on the opportunity.

“I was very disappointed that I couldn’t participate in this great tournament and I apologize to the fans who were excited for it,” she wrote. “I definitely want to return to AEW. Looking forward to that day.”

Apparently an apology was not necessary.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media soon after Sareee’s post to tell her that her ‘sorry’ wasn’t necessary.

“No apologies are necessary,” Khan replied. “Heal up, good luck in your recovery, and you’re welcome to come back here anytime, the door to AEW is open for you!”