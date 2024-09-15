AEW action went down before the NFL game today in “The Sunshine State.”

Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game, AEW President Tony Khan appeared and addressed fans in attendance before the special advertised match to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

The match saw Sammy Guevara & Hologram defeat The Beast Mortos & Matt Taven at Flex Field, the Jaguars indoor practice field located in the same complex as EverBank Stadium and Daily’s Place, the latter of which is essentially home base for All Elite Wrestling.

Check out coverage of today’s fun before the football game below.

Tony Khan present and Hologram’s entrance at today's AEW match before the Jaguars game in EverBank Stadium! pic.twitter.com/PNrYRNxsdR — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) September 15, 2024

Ya'll asked for a clip so here you go#AEW pic.twitter.com/0Fk6vaYWU6 — SpriteNick (@FloridianLucha) September 15, 2024

my life is better than yours pic.twitter.com/rIEadbQjxR — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) September 15, 2024