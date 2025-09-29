Tony Khan has had a busy 2025.

Just for All Elite Wrestling alone.

During a recent interview with ‘Going Ringside’ from WJXT-4: The Local Station out of Jacksonville, Florida, the AEW President spoke about the company using a “stick-and-move” approach to WWE’s counterprogramming attempts, while explaining why 2025 has been arguably the best year in the history of AEW.

“Well, we’re having a great year,” Khan said. “We’ve been able to stick and move and make [WWE’s counterprogramming attempts] work really well for us. There’s always going to be tough competition, and in this sport, it’s very tough competition, a kind of competition that makes you work really hard 52 weeks a year.”

Khan then went on to discuss why 2025 has been such a “great year” for All Elite Wrestling, citing the increased AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision weekly ratings, the firm hold on streaming with their HBO Max deal and being one of the last few successful entities still using pay-per-view as a regular platform for high-profile events.

“For AEW, we’re having a great year,” Khan said. “We’ve been putting on great shows. The TV shows have gotten great ratings. We’ve got great support from our audience. And we’ve really grown the audience in 2025. Not only have we added HBO Max and put new viewers on streaming, we’ve got more people watching the shows on cable than we did last year. For Dynamite and Collision, the audience has gone up. If you look where we ended up in Q4 of 2024, each quarter we’ve been going up, building our audience on TBS and TNT, while there’s also people watching on HBO Max. It’s kind of the opposite of what the analysts had predicted when we started simulcasting.”

The AEW boss-man continued, “So we’re still seeing great returns, great audiences on cable, and I’m really excited about it because I think that 2025, right now, this year, has been maybe the best year of AEW ever. The pay-per-views, you mentioned pay-per-views, we’re doing our best pay-per-views we’ve ever done. If you say… from the past six years, what are the top 10 AEW pay-per-views? I think there’s a good chance five out of the 10, six out of the 10 would be from this year. So it’s definitely a great year for the product of AEW and we’re very focused on how we can make AEW the best wrestling company it can be.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)