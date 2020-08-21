Tony Khan Addresses Fans Selling Recent AEW Tickets On Secondary Market, Assures Fans That Social Distancing Pods Will Remain

AEW President Tony Khan issued the following statement on his Twitter account addressing fans who are attempting to sell tickets to the upcoming AEW Dynamite shows on the secondary market, and in the process splitting up the promised pods that will keep fans at a safe distance due to COVID-19.

Khan writes, “We’ve seen unethical ticket resellers bought outdoor seat pods meant for family/friends & illegally tried to split them, theoretically to put unacquainted fans sat together. Nope. We’ll seek out & cancel any split pods to ensure fans can enjoy the show while keeping safe distance.

He later adds, “Thank you to all of the great wrestling fans who support AEW! Here is my full statement regarding the illegal and unethical outdoor seating pod splitting on the secondary ticket resale market, a move by predatory online ticket resellers which won’t work and won’t be tolerated.”

Check it out below, along with AEW’s full official statement on those attempting to resell.