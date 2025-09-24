AEW President Tony Khan has been making some media rounds to help spread the word about tonight’s post-AEW All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA., the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite is advertised to feature an “Important Announcement” from Tony Khan, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family.

Heading into tonight’s two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, the All Elite Wrestling boss-man spoke with The Sportster for an in-depth interview, during which he addressed fans speculating about Orange Cassidy’s return on tonight’s show after a tease dropped by his former partners at this past Saturday’s AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view.

“I don’t think they’ve left that much mystery to it the way that the phone call went with The Conglomeration,” Khan stated. “I think the fans have a pretty good sense of who it’s going to be, and I think it’s really great.”

Khan added, “I’m excited for this match to have The Conglomeration going against that great trio of [Kazuchika] Okada, [Konosuke] Takeshita, and Hechicero.”

