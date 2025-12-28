Tony Khan held court with the media following Saturday night’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, touching on everything from Jon Moxley’s brutal night to long-term company planning.

During the post-show media scrum, the AEW President opened by praising recent programming, calling the Christmas Collision special “maybe the best Collision ever.”

That led to a lighter moment when Renee Paquette jokingly asked Khan if he knew any good dentists, referencing Jon Moxley splitting his tooth in half during his Continental Classic semifinal match. Khan laughed off the comment before continuing his thoughts on the night.

Khan also took time to spotlight AEW’s success at this year’s Sports Illustrated awards, walking reporters through each category the company won and emphasizing what he felt were major accomplishments for the promotion in 2025.

When discussing in-ring highlights, Khan said Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher may have been the best match of the entire Continental Classic.

Asked about Adam Cole’s status and his comments about wanting to be more active in AEW next year, Khan stressed there has been no pressure placed on Cole to return. He said he’s simply happy to hear Cole feeling positive and for fans to see him, adding that he wants Cole in AEW whenever he’s ready. Khan noted, however, that he had no specific health update to share.

Khan was also questioned about AEW’s long-term future, particularly with an eye toward 2027 and the company needing to peak ahead of its next television deal. Rather than focusing on that specific year, Khan pointed to upcoming events — including AEW’s final show of 2025 — before stating that the company has plans laid out for years to come.

On the business side, Khan revealed that early numbers show AEW Worlds End is trending “incredibly well.”

Another notable topic was the crowd reaction to Jon Moxley, who was cheered following his Continental Classic win despite being positioned as a heel for much of the year. Khan said he wasn’t surprised at all, calling Moxley one of the greatest wrestlers ever. He noted that fans have always liked Moxley, even when he’s done “terrible things,” and explained that when outside interference and shortcut-heavy storytelling are stripped away, Moxley’s greatness still shines through. In Khan’s view, the crowd reaction was exactly what he expected for such a popular star.

Finally, Khan addressed the recent signings of Maya World and Hyan, praising both women for their work. He said they’ve delivered time and time again, continue to get more competitive, and bring something special to the AEW roster.

