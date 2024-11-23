Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW history.

But where exactly does he rank?

If you ask the boss-man, he’s the greatest star ever.

Tony Khan said as much while talking about the AEW World Champion during a CHGO Sports interview to promote tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view.

“Jon Moxley is AEW’s greatest star ever,” Khan said. “Jon Moxley’s the four-time world champion.”

Khan continued, “At the beginning of the launch of AEW, we ended our first-ever show with Jon Moxley standing atop the poker chips at Double or Nothing, and it’s been that way since. He’s a four-time champion, he’s a force in AEW, and I really think that this match [against Orange Cassidy] is gonna be an awesome, awesome world title fight.”

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship headlines tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)