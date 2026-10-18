AEW President Tony Khan addressed a number of topics during the post-show media scrum following the AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

Among the subjects discussed were AEW’s future under Skydance, potential roster additions, upcoming events, talent returns and the company’s approach to scheduling.

Regarding the recent Skydance deal, Khan expressed excitement about the company’s future, noting that he had been looking forward to working under the new ownership. He believes the development is a positive one for AEW and encouraged members of the media to ask questions about the situation.

Khan also revealed that he has had a “few great conversations” with David Ellison about AEW. He believes Warner Bros. will become stronger under the Ellisons and expects David Ellison to be an excellent leader and business partner for the promotion.

On the subject of AEW’s schedule, Khan explained that the company’s limited number of non-televised live events is intentional. He noted that AEW’s business model focuses primarily on television and pay-per-view events, adding that the physical nature of the company’s in-ring product makes a lighter schedule beneficial for its wrestlers.

Khan also indicated that AEW fans in Florida can expect to see considerably more of the promotion in 2027, stating that the company will be returning to the state “a lot” next year.

As for the upcoming Blood & Guts match, Khan said there is no shortage of wrestlers interested in participating. He described talent as lining up for the opportunity, although the final lineup will depend on who is medically cleared following WrestleDream.

Regarding potential additions to the AEW roster, Khan was asked about the possibility of Kairi Sane joining the company. While he declined to discuss any potential negotiations, he acknowledged being intrigued by the possibility and expressed enthusiasm about her free-agent status.

Khan also addressed the status of Toni Storm, who has been absent from AEW television. He acknowledged that Storm’s situation has been on the minds of many people, but said he could not provide a specific date or location for her return. He did, however, indicate that Storm would eventually return looking for revenge against whoever was responsible for attacking her.

When asked about Lio Rush and when fans might see him back on television, Khan emphasized that Rush remains an important part of both AEW and Ring of Honor, although he did not provide a timetable for his next appearance.

Elsewhere, Khan discussed the comedic elements of the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Andrade El Idolo match at WrestleDream. He explained that he viewed Ciampa’s antics as an attempt to get inside Andrade’s head, comparing the psychological approach to some of Orange Cassidy’s trademark spots.

Khan also confirmed that he has the final say when it comes to selecting and curating music for AEW events.

Finally, Khan reflected on AEW’s growth after being praised for the promotion’s success, with WCW brought up during the discussion.

Also during the post-show scrum, Tony Khan revealed scrapped AEW Dynamite 7-Year Anniversary plans due to PAC’s passing, while Ilja Dragunov explained his decision to leave WWE for AEW.