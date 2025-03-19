Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW President was asked about the mystery attacker of Kamille, and the AEW return status of the top women’s wrestling star.

“That’s a great question,” Khan said. “We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own.”

Khan continued, teasing when Kamille will return, and who she will have her sights set on when she does.

“But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about,” he said. “I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”

