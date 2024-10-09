AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday had to go through some last-minute changes before making it to air.

As noted, Tony Khan announced before the show that Britt Baker would be missing the event due to illness, resulting in a change to an originally advertised title eliminator bout.

Coming out of the first “go-home” show for Saturday’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view, the AEW President hopped on X and commented on getting through the show despite the challenges and changes.

“Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite tonight,” Khan wrote via X. “I’m proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control!”

Khan continued, “We appreciate you all who watched tonight!”