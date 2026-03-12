Tony Khan believes a potential shift in the media landscape could create new opportunities for AEW — including sharing a platform with UFC.

While speaking to the media on Thursday to promote this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Khan addressed questions about AEW’s future television landscape and how ongoing corporate changes could impact the company.

During the session, Khan was asked about the narrative that TKO’s relationship with Paramount could eventually push AEW to find a new media partner.

In response, the AEW President spoke extensively about his relationships with key figures at Warner Bros. Discovery, including David Zaslav, as well as David Ellison, who owns Paramount.

Khan indicated that a potential merger or sale involving Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount could ultimately be a major positive for AEW.

According to Khan, AEW’s current media rights agreement keeps the promotion on TNT and TBS for the foreseeable future, while also providing a stable streaming presence on HBO Max.

If the corporate landscape evolves in the way some anticipate, Khan believes it could open the door for AEW to exist alongside other major sports properties under the same umbrella.

“There are tons of sports that exist on those platforms. I’d love to be on the same channel as UFC. I have a great relationship with Dana White and Hunter Campbell. While their sister promotion is also in pro wrestling and it’s of a competitive nature there, I think on my behalf I’d love to be on the same channel as UFC. I see a lot of positive utility for that,” he said.

The idea of UFC appearing on TNT has been floated publicly before. TKO executive Mark Shapiro previously discussed the possibility, and Ellison also referenced the concept during a recent corporate call.

Currently, UFC events air on Saturday nights — the same night AEW Collision airs on TNT — making the potential overlap an interesting possibility if the corporate pieces eventually align.

Still, any potential sale or merger involving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery would need to clear multiple legal and regulatory hurdles before becoming reality.

