“It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” and (until earlier this year) “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” were the two staples of All Elite Wrestling programming on a week-to-week basis.

This is, of course, after AEW Rampage, AEW DARK and AEW DARK: Elevation were pulled from the lineup.

During a recent interview with WFAA Dallas to promote the AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view next weekend at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX., Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW adding a third weekly show to the mix.

“I think we’ve done a great job in 2025 focusing now on the two primary AEW shows that we’re doing, which are Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision,” Khan responded. “There’s always potential to expand the AEW programming calendar.”

The AEW President continued, “Right now, things have worked really well with Dynamite and Collision. But as we’re having a great year, it’s always something to consider. There’s definitely an opportunity to continue growing the AEW media rights, continuing to grow and develop new platforms for AEW.”

Wrapping up his thoughts on the topic, the shot-caller for the All Elite rival to WWE in the pro wrestling landscape appeared to make it clear that AEW will be a two-show company for the foreseeable future.

“But certainly in 2025 right now, we’re feeling great about Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision as the primary TV shows today,” Khan concluded.

