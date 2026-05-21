Mick Foley’s upcoming AEW appearance is already leading to speculation about whether “The Hardcore Legend” could eventually do more for the company beyond commentary and ambassador-type duties.

As noted, Foley will join Renee Paquette on the pre-show broadcast team for this Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

During Thursday’s pre-show media call, AEW President Tony Khan spoke highly of Foley and addressed the possibility of the WWE Hall of Famer potentially wrestling in AEW down the line.

According to Khan, Foley was enthusiastic about working alongside Paquette on the broadcast.

When asked directly about the possibility of Foley wrestling for AEW at some point, Khan made it clear he would welcome the idea, but only if Foley himself was fully comfortable with it given the physical toll of his legendary career.

“I can’t speak for Mick Foley as to whether he’d want to wrestle or if he’s going to wrestle anytime soon but if he ever does, I would love for him to do it in AEW,” Khan said. “But I also don’t want to put him in a situation in which he’ll be uncomfortable.”

Khan continued by praising Foley’s body of work and acknowledging the punishment he endured throughout the years.

“I want him to feel good about this and I know he’s taken so many big hits and had such an amazing career with so many spectacular moments,” Khan continued. “Physically, I would ever only ask him to wrestle if he felt up to it and that he could live up to the physical demand.”

That wasn’t the only role Khan discussed for Foley.

During the media call, Khan was also asked whether Foley’s current arrangement with AEW is strictly tied to broadcasting duties.

While Khan did not provide a definitive answer regarding the specifics of Foley’s deal, he noted that Foley is expected to serve as an on-air host for pay-per-view events and could potentially appear on AEW television moving forward in some capacity as a company ambassador.

Khan also spoke glowingly about Foley’s knowledge of the business, describing him as having a “brilliant wrestling mind” and someone who could positively influence the AEW roster in several different ways behind the scenes.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place this Sunday night.