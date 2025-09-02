Will Ring Of Honor ever leave their weekly HonorClub platform in favor for a regular weekly television show?

During the recent ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 media call, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan touched on this topic and shared his thoughts.

“In order to have another product in the market that I also control the media rights for, it doesn’t need to necessarily be the AEW deal, but for me to do something different, it has to make sense on the scale for our partners,” Khan said.”Because the Warner Brothers Discovery partnership fuels everything. It allows me to maintain the level of this incredible roster of wrestlers, the production, and keep both companies flush with great wrestlers and top events in top venues for the very greatest fans in the world.”

Khan continued, “I am interested in that, and it’s something we actively continue to talk about, and we’ve had offers to do ROH TV, but I didn’t think they made sense in the big picture.”