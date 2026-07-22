Ring Of Honor introduced a ROH Hall of Fame in 2022 prior to AEW President Tony Khan acquiring the promotion, with Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, CM Punk, The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) and Cary Silkin being inducted.

Since then, there has not been a peep about the ROH Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Until now.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast (full episode below), Tony Khan was asked about possibly bringing back the ROH Hall of Fame, a specific name that could be inducted, as well as his thoughts on WWE’s latest counterprogramming announcement against AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the possibility of there being a return of the ROH Hall Of Fame: “I really think that’s a tremendous thought. I have not added to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. It was a fantastic inaugural class, that Ring of Honor, the previous administration, had inducted. So that was something that had already been set up when I bought the company. I think they picked a fantastic class, and I do think there are people that would be fantastic additions to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, and it is definitely something to think about and something I am interested in.”

On if he would turn it into a live ceremony for HonorClub: “I’m not sure because you just got me thinking about it again. I’ll have to consider that. But it’s a great thought by you and I’ll take that under advisement. It’s a good consideration by you.”

On if Athena deserves a potential ROH Hall of Fame spot: “I absolutely think she would have an excellent case to be in that. Yes.”

On WWE’s latest counterprogramming announcement against AEW: “It’s the reality of current wrestling. It’s the, frankly, predatory nature of scheduling of events but also, the compliment that says that AEW’s doing very well and Chicago’s a great city for wrestling. I’m very excited about AEW All Out, and it’s not something unexpected to have competition and I do welcome it and I also really am excited about the run of shows coming up.”

Also during the interview, Tony Khan said Mick Foley will become a more regular presence in AEW going forward.