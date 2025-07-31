Could an old AEW show be returning in the future?

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestfriends with Iridian Fierro program on WGN Radio out of Chicago, IL., for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of bringing back the AEW Dark series.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he would love to bring back AEW Dark, but that it would have to make sense for their media partners at Warner Bros Discovery: “I would love to do that. I think it has to be something that makes sense with our media partners, because when we launched AEW Collision, which is such an important part of AEW TV every week… And when we really had this great opportunity to go into a new media rights package, and it’s the lifeblood of AEW. So if we bring AEW Dark back, I just want to make sure that whatever we do makes sense to our great media partners with Warner Bros. Discovery.”

On his thoughts of AEW Dark: “I loved doing AEW Dark. I have so many great memories. We’ve done hundreds of episodes of it. I love it, but across Dark and Elevation, for either or both of them to ever return, I just want to make sure it makes sense to bring AEW Dark back. Because it was a conscious decision we made when we launched AEW Collision to sunset those for the time being. And I’m very open to their return if it ever makes sense for Warner Bros. Discovery.”

