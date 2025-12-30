Tony Khan appeared as a guest on Q101 Chicago for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW President addressed rumors that he blocked a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi match due to Nakamura’s association with WWE, plans for AEW Grand Slam Mexico to return in 2026, late changes to AEW Worlds End 2025 and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On rumors that he blocked a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi match due to Nakamura’s association with AEW rival WWE: “That is actually something I read about and I was surprised to read that. I’m not sure where that all came from, I don’t really understand some of that story. It was a very detailed story with a lot of, if I may, it seemed like they thought they could read minds when they wrote that story. Not only did they say this happened and this happened, but he felt his way about it and he felt this way about it and then he was thinking. It’s like, well, are you telepathic? A lot of that never happened and a lot of it was like, how would you know what that guy was thinking or that guy? I thought that was an interesting story, I’ll put it that way. I’ve talked to him extensively about his retirement, worked with him and the idea of having Kazuchika Okada as his final opponent, it’s such an iconic thing. Their rivalry is so important to New Japan Pro Wrestling and to both men’s careers an to what has gone on to be a very successful promotion with AEW. I think it’s perfect and I’m very happy involved for Okada to be involved at Wrestle Kingdom as the final opponent of Tanahashi for his retirement match.”

On Daniel Garcia replacing PAC at AEW Worlds End in the Mixed Nuts Mayhem match: “To be honest, it’s a long story. It worked out very well. We had a very hard hitting competition and everybody’s going to be cleared after the competition, but it just worked out.”

On AEW Grand Slam Mexico returning in 2026: “100%. I definitely want to do Grand Slam Mexico again and we have amazing partners in CMLL, so I would want to work with them. Grand Slam Mexico will be back in 2026 and I’m just pleased that they’ll have us. I can’t wait to go back. We had a great experience at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, there are other great cities in Mexico that we’d like to visit. That’s something that I’d hope to be able to do and we do have the great pleasure of partnering with CMLL and them hosting us in their territory and their venues. It’s an honor and I love working with Salvador and everybody at CMLL, they’re having a great year and it’s been great with AEW and CMLL working together this year.”

Watch the complete Tony Khan interview with Q101 Chicago via the YouTube player embedded below.