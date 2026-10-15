Could Adam Copeland make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom before calling it a career?

AEW President Tony Khan isn’t ruling out the possibility.

During Thursday’s pre-AEW WrestleDream media call, Khan was asked about Copeland’s recent comments regarding his desire to wrestle at the Tokyo Dome in Japan before retiring from professional wrestling.

Khan acknowledged that he was aware of Copeland’s interest in competing at the legendary venue, but declined to reveal whether any plans were being discussed. Instead, the AEW President indicated that he would keep any potential conversations between himself, NJPW booker Gedo and Copeland private.

“I’ll leave some mystery to that,” Khan said.

Copeland previously discussed several venues on his wrestling bucket list back in August, describing them as his “great white whales.” Among those locations were Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium, Maple Leaf Gardens and the Tokyo Dome.

Having already checked the first three venues off his list, the Tokyo Dome remains one of Copeland’s final goals as his in-ring career approaches its conclusion.

The possibility of appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom event in January 2027 could provide an opportunity for Copeland to accomplish that goal.

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland announced that 2027 will be his final year as an active professional wrestler.