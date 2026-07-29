With speculation swirling that the Motor City Machine Guns could make their AEW debut in their hometown of Detroit, Tony Khan spoke about AEW’s current approach to bringing in new talent.

Speaking on Roar Around The Ring ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Khan admitted that AEW’s roster is already stacked, making the decision to sign new wrestlers more selective than ever.

“And so, we have to be very considerate about who we sign and about who comes in to compete because right now there’s already so many great wrestlers competing for these spots on TV and on pay-per-views,” he said.

Khan’s comments come as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are believed to be free agents. The longtime tag team recently teased that they had found a new home in a social media video, fueling speculation that the Michigan natives could appear on Dynamite from Detroit’s Masonic Temple.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan discussed the scheduling changes for last Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view. Unlike recent AEW events that started at 8 p.m. ET and often ran past midnight, Redemption began at 7 p.m. ET and wrapped up just before midnight.

“My goal for the last one was if I start an hour earlier, I’m 100 percent sure I’ll be done before midnight Eastern, and I was. So, I thought that was great. That’s the goal. That’s all we need. I’m done before midnight Eastern and it’s before 9 pm on the West Coast. I think that’s great,” he said.

Khan’s next pay-per-view, AEW All In: London, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET due to its location at Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.