AEW’s relationship with longtime toy partner Jazwares could be heading toward a major shift.

During Thursday’s Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the future of the company’s partnership with Jazwares following reports that the entire AEW division within the toy manufacturer was laid off last Friday.

The topic came up when Khan was asked about AEW’s current standing with Jazwares amid the recent developments.

While Khan praised the relationship the two sides have shared over the years, he also appeared to leave the door open for possible changes ahead.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Jazwares for many years,” Khan said. “I do think it’s possible there could be a change and that could potentially be a positive change for AEW and the fans.”

However, Khan stopped short of revealing any additional details.

He added that he couldn’t comment further beyond what he had already stated on the call.

AEW and Jazwares have worked together since 2020, producing the company’s line of action figures and collectibles during AEW’s rise as a national promotion.

Rumors regarding issues between the two sides first surfaced in September 2024 through online discussion on Reddit. At the time, Jazwares Chief Brand Officer Jeremy Padawer attempted to quiet speculation during an appearance on Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, stating, “we are making AEW product in 2026.”

Still, Khan’s latest comments have now fueled additional speculation that AEW could eventually move in a different direction when it comes to merchandise and toy production.