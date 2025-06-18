How does Warner Bros Discovery splitting into two separate entities affect All Elite Wrestling?

Allow the boss-man to explain!

AEW President Tony Khan appeared as a guest on Market Domination Overtime on Yahoo! Finance, live from the Cannes Lions, and was asked about the affect the WBD split has on AEW.

“That’s a great question,” Khan began. “I know that AEW, for both sides of where Warner Bros. is going, we have great relationships with everybody at the top. Both on Global Networks and Streaming & Studios. Mr. Zaslav himself put our deal together. Gunnar (Wiedenfels), who will be running Global Networks, also was very involved in our deal as the CFO. The two of them and Bruce Campbell really negotiated this deal with AEW and myself and my team.”

Khan continued, “So, on both sides, we’ve got the great relationships and both sides that really love AEW and have come to be great partners with AEW. So, for us, it’s been a big year in 2025 and now we’re kind of on both sides of that equation. We are a big part of TBS and TNT, the crown jewels of the Global Network side and then we’re also a huge — now — part of Streaming & Studios with AEW streaming every week so it’s exciting.”

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico takes place live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

I’m so excited about Tonight!!!

It’s going to be a great show this evening!! TONIGHT: don’t miss

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

the first ever

Grand Slam México! At 8pm ET/7pm CT, on both@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

emanating from Arena México

TONIGHT!!!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)