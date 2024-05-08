Tony Khan gets asked an important question.

The AEW President last appeared on-screen two weeks ago, where he had a face-to-face with Jack Perry and reinstated him to the roster. However, Perry would then attack Khan by hitting him in the gut with a microphone. The Young Bucks would come out next and spike their boss with a TK Driver, a move so devastating it left Khan in a neck brace during the entire NFL draft.

Khan was asked about potentially getting some revenge on The Elite in an interview with Cincy 360. However, Khan admits that stepping into the ring to wrestle is not something he considers a good idea, adding that he’ll leave that to the professionals.

AEW is where the best wrestle, and we mean that…in this case, I’m not the best person to pay those people back. There’s a lot of things I’m good at behind the scenes but somebody else is gonna have to avenge what those guys did not only to me but to Kenny Omega…I’m quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am that can inflict some of that punishment on The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and Okada, The Elite. After what happened to me last time, I don’t think I’d be making a smart move trying that.

In storyline, Khan is unable to travel with AEW due to the attack by The Elite and is instead running the show from Jacksonville. While Khan may not appear on the show, Kenny Omega is set to return for the second straight week following The Elite’s attack on him.