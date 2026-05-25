AEW President Tony Khan says the company isn’t spending much time worrying about competing with WWE market-for-market, instead choosing to stay focused on building momentum with its own product.

During the post-Double or Nothing 2026 media scrum (see video below), Khan was asked whether AEW has any plans to “attack the market” when the company heads to Detroit later this summer.

AEW Dynamite and Collision are scheduled for July 29 and July 30 in Detroit, just over a week after WWE Raw runs the city on July 20. WWE’s event will take place at Little Caesars Arena, while AEW is set for the smaller Masonic Temple Theater venue.

Khan made it clear that AEW’s priority remains delivering the strongest shows possible rather than trying to counter-program against WWE.

“Right now, we’re very focused on just doing the very best shows we can with AEW,” Khan responded. “I believe, I think, in my opinion, it’s showing up. You can see everybody’s working so hard, and it feels like it’s really connecting with the fans.”

He continued by praising the current atmosphere within the company, noting that morale backstage and fan support are as strong as they’ve been in years.

“In the back too, it really feels like there’s a spirit that is as strong as it’s been maybe since the pandemic or ever,” Khan said. “It feels like right now is as good of a connection between AEW backstage as a company and also the fans watching the shows.”

Khan also pointed to AEW’s recent run of events as evidence that the company has found its stride creatively.

“I loved the pay-per-view tonight,” he added. “I think we’re on a roll of great shows this year, the TV and pay-per-views. And that goes back to last year, so I just believe we can keep putting on strong events.”

He continued, “The wrestlers are doing such a great job, the fans have been supporting us so well, and I just want to keep it going.”

The AEW President later emphasized that the promotion’s attention is more focused on collaboration with partner organizations than monitoring what competing companies are doing.

“We really, for the last few years, have not thought a lot about what other promotions are doing unless it’s people we’re partnering with and going into events like Grand Slam Mexico or Forbidden Door and collaborating with our partners,” he said.

Khan continued by mentioning several partnerships and cooperative efforts involving AEW talent and outside promotions.

“Or trying to support Wrestle Kingdom or Wrestle Dynasty and events that our partners have put on,” Khan stated. “Or sending great wrestlers to Arena Mexico [or] collaborating with independent promotions, working with other people, trying to bring other promotions in for MyAEW, trying to find ways to support indies.”

He wrapped up by reiterating AEW’s overall philosophy moving forward.

“Those are all really positive things, so I feel like we’re just focused on what we do and also how we can help.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.