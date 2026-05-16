Tony Khan covered a wide range of topics during the post-show media scrum following Friday night’s ROH Supercard of Honor event.

Among the more notable comments from the AEW and ROH President were his responses to recent reports claiming some people within WWE believe AEW will struggle to land a television deal with Paramount once its current agreement expires at the end of 2027.

Khan pushed back hard on the speculation while making it clear he’s trying not to engage in public back-and-forth discussions with WWE anymore.

“I saw a report today saying somebody in WWE is telling people within WWE talking about AEW’s next TV deal and talking about what we’re doing,” Khan stated. “And I was surprised by that and I’ll say what they said could not be further from the truth and they’re entitled to their opinions.”

Khan then addressed how he approaches those kinds of comments now compared to previous years.

“I’ve been trying to be respectful to them and try to conduct myself as a gentleman and then for them to go on background and spread these things…I’ll just turn the other cheek, and maybe a couple of years ago I wouldn’t have done it like that.”

Another interesting note came when Khan was asked about Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods following their recent WWE departures. While he declined to go into detail due to their current non-compete clauses, he still praised both performers. Khan noted that he believes they are great wrestlers and said he would say that “under any circumstances.”

He also reflected on his four-year run with ROH, pointing out that this year’s Supercard of Honor marked four years since he took over the company. During those comments, Khan paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe and said he thinks about him every day.

Khan additionally praised Lio Rush, saying the veteran performer has been doing a fantastic job and that it has been cool watching his continued growth as a performer. He added that there is definitely an audience for what Rush brings to the table.

The ongoing visa issues involving The Beast Mortos and Komander also came up again during the scrum. According to Khan, both wrestlers are still waiting for appointments, which continues to complicate matters. Khan once again floated the possibility of having titles defended in Mexico while the issues get resolved.

When discussing the upcoming Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin match scheduled for AEW Collision, Khan shared a story from the pandemic-era Daily’s Place tapings.

He recalled one particular show during COVID restrictions where only around ten people were allowed inside the building, yet Sammy Guevara and Kenny Omega still went more than 25 minutes in the main event.

Khan also spoke highly about ROH’s recent move to Jacksonville, saying the environment has been beneficial for the locker room and especially helpful for the company’s younger talent.

As for the long-discussed possibility of an ROH television deal, Khan said the promotion currently has a very strong roster and championship lineup. He added that the changing media landscape has created more opportunities than ever for ROH.

Khan pointed to ROH’s subscriber success while noting that he has received offers in the past to place the brand on cable television, though he stressed that it would need to be the “right situation.”

Another notable media-related comment involved the ongoing Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger developments. Khan said he is excited about the situation and praised incoming leadership.

“You couldn’t ask for better management,” Khan said while also speaking highly of David Ellison.

He also described both HBO Max and AEW as “challenger brands.”

Elsewhere during the scrum, Khan praised Zayda Steel for stepping up recently and also complimented Persephone, while noting it was unfortunate she suffered an injury at the hands of the Triangle of Madness.

For those interested, you can check out our complete ROH Supercard Of Honor Results 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.