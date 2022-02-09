AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship against A.Q.A. on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Atlantic City. He writes, “Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10! Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite!”

A.Q.A. was signed to WWE NXT back in January 2021. She was apart of the cuts made last November. Check out an updated lineup for Dynamite below.

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* Jade Cargill defends TBS championship against A.Q.A.

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isaiah Kassidy

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match