AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Josh Martinez on his Z100’s Superstar Crossover program to discuss all things pro-wrestling ahead of this evening’s Quake by the Lake edition of Dynamite. During the interview, Khan admits how difficult it is to get every top talent on television on a weekly basis, but believes the backstage morale is still very positive. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he recently added new members to the staff and helped the team grow even stronger:

“Well, we have a great crew, we’re very happy with the shows we’ve been doing. I think we’ve got a great team of people. I recently did some promotions and added to the team, and I think with the new group, hopefully, communication is only going to get better, because I can only be in so many places at one time and talk to so many people on such a big team. I think that will help, but also, I jus tin general think we have a really great environment and a really great backstage, and overall it’s been a really great summer for us and it’s only going to get better. A lot of the big stars in AEW have been out, so it’s been great for us to maintain position.”

Admits that it is difficult to get everyone onto Dynamite and Rampage:

“I can’t get everybody on to the show. It is challenging in some ways when you have 3 hours of television. I get that if you’re looking at a competitor that has 7 hours of television, that really, the people in that company are more than twice as likely to be on TV, if you look at it that way. So, I think it’s very competitive for spots, but it also means that people have to do the most to maximize the time they do get, wherever it is, whether its on TV or streaming.”

Says he believes that backstage morale is still quite good:

“Overall, I think the vibe is really positive and we’re all really excited.”

