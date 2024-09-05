Tony Khan held his usual pre-pay-per-view media conference call for AEW All Out: Chicago 2024.

During the call, which took place on Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2024, the AEW and ROH President spoke about AEW All Out, Grand Slam Australia, Sting’s status, a Women’s Casino Gauntlet, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the call from PWInsider.com:

* He was asked if All Out next year will be moved since Grand Slam Australia will be a PPV. Khan said they will have a great crowd and an awesome night this Saturday. They are excited to go back to Arthur Ashe and have had great success in NYC. He believes they’ll see big pickup for NYC after this weekend. They will have to think about the domestic distribution here in the States for a show in Australia. He talked up the NYC show and teased there could be Grandslam from both locations next year.

* He was asked about Sting’s status. He’s retired undefeated in AEW as a World Champion and is done as a wrestler in the ring but he has Sting as a close friend as does Darby. He’s still part of the AEW family. To have Sting around, everyone is very blessed and they all want to see him anytime it’s possible. They didn’t want to ruin the surprise of All In: London but he had been backstage in Texas during their residency in Dallas. He hopes Sting remains them for the long-term.

* He was asked about the Casino Gauntlet Match at London and whether we could see a women’s version in the future. Khan said it would be great to advertise and build something up in the future. He created the Casino Gauntlet match and it’s something that has been well received.

* He was asked about Jon Moxley’s new direction and what the relationship is with GCW and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Khan said he doesn’t know the GCW people as much but put over his relationship with Josh and how he is respected. He would go out of his way to help Josh and those guys. On Moxley, Khan said it’s something to keep an eye on and watch on AEW programming. Having Moxley back, however this plays out, is good for the fans and company. he is eternally grateful for Moxley, no matter how any of this turns out.

* He was asked to do a deep dive into the Swerve-Hangman storyline last night. He said those following online are far greater than when he was young and it was more of a niche thing. He thinks watching fandom change, even within AEW, blew his mind. He said even if fans are looking for spoilers or the future, they have to take care of them. He said that of all the sports leagues in the world, the league who’s fans spend the most per month on streaming video is AEW. They are ahead of every other sporting league in the world.

* On whether he hopes one major show will be their Wrestlemania, Khan said he feels they have had all these great events. He mentions All In, but there are many indelible moments on all these events, such as Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson’s debut at All Out a few years back. He talked up a lot of major events and moments they have had in the past.

* He stated Danielson is wrestling without a contract right now. When he is ready to retire, Khan said he is ready for him to always have a home in AEW.