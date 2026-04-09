Tony Khan addressed several notable topics during Thursday’s AEW Dynasty media call ahead of this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Regarding recent changes involving TNA talent being pulled from matches with MJF and Ricochet, Khan made it clear he had approved both bouts and was caught off guard when plans shifted.

“I was surprised to see those matches were changed as a result of the other company not wanting them involved,” Khan said, while also emphasizing his continued support for cross-promotional work with NJPW and CMLL.

Khan also provided an update on Kyle Fletcher, noting that his injury forced adjustments to multiple shows, including Dynasty and planned TNT Championship defenses. Despite the setback, Khan remained optimistic about the recovery timeline.

“That’s a goal and realistic based on the timeline,” he said of a potential return by All In London, adding that Fletcher is expected to be out for months, not a full year.

Regarding Chris Jericho, Khan confirmed the veteran has signed a new multi-year deal and revealed Jericho was fully committed to returning to the ring.

Asked if Jericho wanted to wrestle at Dynasty, Khan didn’t hesitate: “100%.” He added that Jericho pushed for a TV return in Winnipeg before stepping back into the ring at the pay-per-view.

Finally, Khan revisited his previous comments about exploring a bid to purchase WWE back in 2023. He explained that while the opportunity intrigued him, limitations in access made it difficult to compete with other bidders.

“Given our position and the opportunity and partners we work with, he thought it was an opportunity worth exploring,” Khan said, noting his bid was largely based on stock market data rather than inside financial details. Even so, Khan made it clear he felt compelled to at least explore the possibility.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/12 for live AEW Dynasty 2026 Results coverage.