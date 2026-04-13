Tony Khan fielded a wide range of topics during the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, touching on injuries, backstage issues, partnerships, and more.

Khan opened the session by revealing that he had hoped to bring MJF in to take questions, but the AEW star declined to appear.

An unfortunate injury update followed shortly after.

Khan confirmed that Gabe Kidd is “out indefinitely” due to a shoulder injury that is currently being evaluated, offering no timetable for his return.

When asked about the ongoing tension between AEW and TNA, particularly TNA pulling talent from independent events where they were scheduled to face AEW wrestlers, Khan referenced the Mark Hitchcock Memorial show. He explained that he wanted to step in and help, which led to AEW assisting in putting together a new main event for the show.

On the business side, AEW Dynasty appears to have been a strong success. Khan noted that buys on HBO Max were “very high,” adding that this could end up being the most purchased Dynasty event to date.

Khan also addressed a recent controversy involving Ricochet and social media. He stated that he had a “frank discussion” with the AEW talent, confirming that a company policy is still in place and that Ricochet did violate it. Despite that, Khan made it clear the situation is being handled internally and that they are moving forward. “I did, and I had a conversation with him,” Khan said. “I have a good conversation and a frank talk. That was not acceptable, and I think that was communicated. We have a policy and continues to be a policy in place for such things, and that violated it. There is no place for that in wrestling or anywhere. I do appreciate you asking, and we’ve tried to move past that, but thank you for asking.”

The AEW President went on to compare his recent work with Maple Leaf Pro to the spirit of Forbidden Door, praising Scott D’Amore and emphasizing his appreciation for working alongside multiple promotions. He specifically mentioned ongoing partnerships with groups like CMLL as part of that broader vision.

Khan acknowledged that this particular pay-per-view cycle saw more last-minute changes than any AEW show since the original Forbidden Door event. While many matches remained as planned, he pointed to unexpected absences from Toni Storm and Kyle Fletcher as key reasons for the reshuffling. “Now, many of the matches were the same, but there were several changes to the card,” Khan stated. “There are people out that 100% would have been involved. One great example would be the former TNT champion Kyle Fletcher, who was out injured that happened a few weeks ago, who 100% I would have had involved in AEW Dynasty. Also, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and I made many changes to this pay-per-view over the last few weeks. They would have both been a big part of it. They’re both a huge part of AEW, and anytime I can have Kyle Fletcher, The Protostar, or ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm involved in an AEW event, it’s very important. So coming out of Revolution, I expected them to each be in matches on the show. So there’s more, and there’s other changes. Then, when you make changes like that, it leads to other changes. But I’m very proud. I think that we became uniquely conditioned during the pandemic period to make changes to a pro wrestling show.”

When the topic shifted internationally, Khan spoke positively about Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, noting that he would have likely collaborated with the promotion for their Vancouver event had they reached out. He specifically named Miyu Yamashita and Nicole Matthews as talents he enjoys.

Khan emphasized that one of AEW’s greatest strengths is its willingness to work with promotions around the world. He said that building trust with other promoters has been crucial, adding that his word carries weight and has helped establish relationships with companies like NJPW that weren’t in place when AEW first launched.

The scrum wrapped up on a lighter note.

Khan and Renee Paquette closed things out by reflecting on their favorite AEW memories in Canada. Khan highlighted Paquette’s debut in October 2022, as well as the Dynasty event itself, while Paquette pointed to standout matches like Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay from Forbidden Door in Toronto, along with the memorable hockey-style fight between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.