At the AEW Forbidden Door 2026 post-show press conference on Sunday, AEW President Tony Khan addressed a number of AEW-related topics.

When asked about Jay White’s long-awaited return during the AEW World Tag-Team Championship showdown between Cope & Cage vs. The Dogs, Khan offered some background information.

“Jay White actually just officially got cleared this week,” Khan said. “So this was something we were hoping he was gonna get cleared. And he has just been physically cleared.”

Additionally, the AEW boss-man also addressed creative plans for The Bang Bang Gang coming out of the show.

“I think it has worked great that there has been a lot of friction between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs,” Khan stated. “Particularly, as of late. And even though Jay White has not been on the shows, the Bang Bang has been represented. And we have seen the Bang Bang Gang allude that there was gonna be comeuppance for The Dogs.”

Khan continued, “Jay White came, and he got some payback. I thought Forbidden Door was the perfect place for him to make his return, given how he arrived here in the first place. And give the way, how he was exited from New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Tony Khan also spoke during the post-show scrum about WWE booking multiple shows against AEW.

“It’s good,” Khan said. “It’s double the compliment Jimmy Crockett got. That’s good, twice as nice as they were to Jimmy. That’s great. I’ll be sure to take it that way. I think we’re going to have a great AEW All In and really looking forward to going back to Wembley Stadium. It’s going to be the biggest night in AEW wrestling.”

He wasn’t done there.

“I can’t speak to what the other promotions are doing but I did see that announcement,” Khan continued. “I saw that with our own show going on tonight, so not a lot I can do other than just hope we have a really good show and plan and prepare that we will have a very good show for AEW All In.”

In related news, the AEW President gifted the NJPW President, Hiroshi Tanahashi, a custom guitar, a gesture caught by cameras and shared via AEW’s official social media outlets.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.