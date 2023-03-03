AEW President Tony Khan held a media call today to promote this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, as well as answer a number of questions regarding the hottest topics in the wrestling industry.

Part 1 of the media call can be found here. Highlights from part 2 can be found below.

-On booking an Iron Man match and how that affected the booking for Revolution and last night’s Dynamite: Khan says it is a bit different and forced them to have less matches on the PPV. Talks about how the Face of the Revolution matchup normally takes place at Revolution but they held it on Dynamite instead because it made more sense. Later Khan is asked about why he decided to book MJF and Danielson in the first 60-minute Iron Man match in AEW history. Khan believes the match is the ultimate test for a wrestler, a wrestler’s stamina, and a wrestler’s creativity. He has a lot of faith that the two will be able to pull it off.

-On Ricky Starks: Khan says he’s had a great feeling about Starks ever since he came into the company. Says he’s had great showings this year and has all the potential to be a figure-head for AEW. Thinks the rematch with Chris Jericho at Revolution will be a great opportunity for Starks.

-On filing the trademark for All Elite Women: Khan says he would love to do an all-women’s show, which is why he filed the trademark for that. Says that the idea is still in motion and hopes it gets picked up as he always looking to expand AEW’s programming.

-Whether any more matches will be added to Revolution: Khan says the card will most likely remain at eight, and thinks it would be challenging to add more to the main card, but says that nothing has been confirmed for the pre-show. He adds that Rampage will play into Revolution and reminds fans to tune in.

-Whether there will be crossover between AEW/ROH: Khan says that certain stars will be crossing over but their titles and feuds will remain on their respective brands. He credits Chris Jericho for ROH World Title run and how that reign was important to feature on AEW programming at the time. Hopes people tune in to the new era of Ring of Honor, which premieres tonight on Honor Club.

-On AEW PPVs running too long: Khan says that other than Double or Nothing 2022, every major AEW pay-per-view has run the same time length. He clarifies that DoN 2022 had to run long due to the unique situation with the NBA having a major Game 7 in the playoffs.