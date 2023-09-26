AEW President Tony Khan held a media call earlier today to promote this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, an event that will take place from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Below are highlights from the call.

-Khan immediately gets asked about Jade Cargill signing with WWE. Khan says he is happy for Jade, that AEW will always be open for her to return, and ends by wishing her luck.

-Next question is about AEW potentially running a pay-per-view a month. He says that he never said that, then hypes up Sunday’s WrestleDream. Khan reveals that Antonio Inoki’s family will be present as the show is being done in his honor.

-Adam Cole injury update: Khan says that as of now his matchup at WrestleDream is still on. Cole’s injury will be addressed on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

-Khan gets asked about the rumors that he purchased NJPW. He says he doesn’t know where that came from, then puts over how strong the relationship is between AEW and NJPW.

-Dave Meltzer asks Khan about WBD potentially having an ownership in AEW. Khan says that he and WBD have had discussions about them owning a portion of AEW, but as of right now he has 100% ownership.

-Wardlow update: Khan says that Wardlow is still signed to AEW and will be back when the time is right.

-Khan hypes several of the big matches on WrestleDream including Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata, and Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart.

-Someone asks about Rob Van Dam in AEW. Khan says he’s loved having him and hopes to have him wrestle again in the future.

-Regarding Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF & Adam Cole) Khan says that the duo have sold an “ungodly” amount of merchandise for AEW.

-Talks about a potentially getting AEW on Fox now that WWE is leaving the network. Khan says that he has a great relationship with WBD and would like to stay with them since they have remained loyal to AEW.